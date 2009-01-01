Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Oil/gas/water? Leak around Spark Plug #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Minnesota Posts 2 Oil/gas/water? Leak around Spark Plug I have a 2001 Sea Doo Sportster LE boat. (951 engine)



The engine runs fine. While running there is a little leak coming out around one Spark Plug.

While running with a garden hose at low idle, it seems to be an oil/water mixture (gray fluid).

While running around the lake and various speed it seems to have a darker, black oil/gas/water mixture seeping out from the spark plug. (YES THE SPARK PLUG HAS BEEN TIGHTENED DOWN!)

What makes this odd is that the engine seems to run fine. The spark plugs don't foul up. I've pulled them and they appear to be fine. (a little dark/rich maybe, but fine)

