 WTB: Kawasaki 900STX Top-End or Complete Engine - West Michigan
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:54 PM #1
    salesforspeed
    salesforspeed is online now
    PWCToday Regular salesforspeed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    118

    WTB: Kawasaki 900STX Top-End or Complete Engine - West Michigan

    Looking to purchase a good 900 triple top end or a complete running motor ASAP! Location West Michigan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:55 PM #2
    restosud
    restosud is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,177

    Re: WTB: Kawasaki 900STX Top-End or Complete Engine - West Michigan

    want to put an 1100 in it?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:34 PM #3
    salesforspeed
    salesforspeed is online now
    PWCToday Regular salesforspeed's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Michigan
    Posts
    118

    Re: WTB: Kawasaki 900STX Top-End or Complete Engine - West Michigan

    Not opposed to it… direct bolt?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. blasterdude

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 