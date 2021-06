Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: WB1 Bored Nozzle, Pump Cone, Prop, Trim #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2007 Location Chicago, IL Age 33 Posts 408 WTB: WB1 Bored Nozzle, Pump Cone, Prop, Trim Have a 1996 Yamaha Waveblaster 1 (701) and am looking for the following:



-bored pump nozzle

-freestyle pump cone

-prop

-trim kit



Thanks!



Located in Chicago, IL 2007 Kawasaki 800 SXR

1994 Yamaha Waveblaster

KulAdventures.net Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules