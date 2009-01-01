Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1989 650SX no water coming out of pisser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Michigan Age 36 Posts 47 1989 650SX no water coming out of pisser Went through all the lines and elbows and nothing seems to be blocked. I did find this hose undone however, can anyone tell me where it goes?BB8FF820-1CB4-4CEE-9538-AFAB2354E53E.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,565 Re: 1989 650SX no water coming out of pisser Well........that would be your main water line from the pump that's supposed to loop back into that open fitting I see in your pic......just above the blue hoses. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

