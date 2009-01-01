|
1989 650SX no water coming out of pisser
Went through all the lines and elbows and nothing seems to be blocked. I did find this hose undone however, can anyone tell me where it goes?BB8FF820-1CB4-4CEE-9538-AFAB2354E53E.jpeg
Well........that would be your main water line from the pump that's supposed to loop back into that open fitting I see in your pic......just above the blue hoses.
