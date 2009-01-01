I have an RXT-X that had a failed intercooler sucked up some sea water sat for a few years with the plugs out and now has low compression. 110, 150, 95. I obviously I’m going to rebuild the top and as well as service the head and the valves as the intake valves have a little rust on them. I think that’s what’s causing the low compression, rust on the valve seats, when doing a leak down test I can hear air hissing past them. Does anyone have experience with this rebuild kit? Do I really have to buy new stretch bolts to attach the cylinder head? Additionally how come I can’t find any rebuild kits for the crank?
There’s no water in the oil so I can I am assuming that the crank is OK but I would like to service it while I have the engine apart.￼￼￼￼￼ can anyone recommend any crank guides? Should I replace them? Or just leave them alone, oem, after market. I’m a Reasonably seasoned mechanic, and have a shop manual, this will be my frist time rebuilding a 4tec motor.