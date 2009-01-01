Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 rxt-x 260 rebuild kit. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Feb 2013 Location santa barbara Age 29 Posts 239 2012 rxt-x 260 rebuild kit. I have an RXT-X that had a failed intercooler sucked up some sea water sat for a few years with the plugs out and now has low compression. 110, 150, 95. I obviously I’m going to rebuild the top and as well as service the head and the valves as the intake valves have a little rust on them. I think that’s what’s causing the low compression, rust on the valve seats, when doing a leak down test I can hear air hissing past them. Does anyone have experience with this rebuild kit? Do I really have to buy new stretch bolts to attach the cylinder head? Additionally how come I can’t find any rebuild kits for the crank?





There’s no water in the oil so I can I am assuming that the crank is OK but I would like to service it while I have the engine apart.￼￼￼￼￼ can anyone recommend any crank guides? Should I replace them? Or just leave them alone, oem, after market. I’m a Reasonably seasoned mechanic, and have a shop manual, this will be my frist time rebuilding a 4tec motor. Attached Images A5C2179C-9FF1-4F26-B1F1-405C7E02F2E8.png (2.43 MB, 0 views)

A5C2179C-9FF1-4F26-B1F1-405C7E02F2E8.png (2.43 MB, 0 views) 6D480DC0-FD16-4A37-8E50-3B7E6E56EEB2.jpeg (4.06 MB, 1 views)

6D480DC0-FD16-4A37-8E50-3B7E6E56EEB2.jpeg (4.06 MB, 1 views) F5E3EE1F-907A-42AC-8B15-93FBD0387966.jpeg (2.61 MB, 1 views)

F5E3EE1F-907A-42AC-8B15-93FBD0387966.jpeg (2.61 MB, 1 views) 1485E112-301A-4091-B2EA-2CF163A0B228.jpeg (2.58 MB, 1 views)

1485E112-301A-4091-B2EA-2CF163A0B228.jpeg (2.58 MB, 1 views) 0D7F8118-1AB2-403E-B162-20EE96B69DF2.jpeg (2.66 MB, 1 views) Last edited by daget24; Today at 09:35 AM . 1 2014 seadoo GTR

1 1996 seadoo gsx Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules