1996 zxi1100. Was running awesome then shut off while I was riding. Checked the spark wasnt getting any. Checked the main fuse it was blown I changed it and still getting no spark. Where do I start. Its not in a jet ski Im using all the motor and electronics in a mini jet boat I built and Im not using the factory kill switch and the switch Im using is good so I eliminated that. If anyone could just have a list of things that would cause no spark Id appreciate that!


