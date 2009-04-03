 Stand-Up Fire Sale
  Today, 03:18 PM #1
    aggrovated
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,759

    Stand-Up Fire Sale

    Stand-up Fire Sale!


    Over half off or more on all parts.
    4 days only for shipping...I'll be on vacation for three weeks after that.
    Kawasaki 650, 750, 800 and a few Yamaha parts.
    Prices are for each item, not including shipping charges.
    Buyer pays shipping.
    Paypal only.
    Prices are firm.
    PM me for details.

    I'll go for "Winner Takes All!" for a good price!




    Kawasaki 650 X2--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    $60 - OEM start/stop switch
    $20 - X2 handle covers
    $80 - Westcoast waterbox
    $40 - Westcoast rideplate
    $30 - OEM Thumb Throttle
    $20 - Renthal low ride wide handlebars
    $40 - Solas 13/18 KE-SC-S impeller
    $40 - Solas Supra KA-SC-O impeller (pitch unknown)
    $40 - Solas 15/20 KE-SC-J impeller




    Kawasaki 750 SX and SXI------------------------------------------------------------------------
    $20 - Blowsion 750 bilge mount
    $100 - Dual Keihin 38mm carburetors and stock F/A, inmani with dual oil pump
    $30 - OEM Thumb Throttle
    $80 - R&D inmani 46mm
    $20 - OEM stock handlepole spring
    $40 - OEM SXI throttle cable
    $40 - OEM SXI steering cable




    Kawasaki 800 SXR-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    $150 - TDR Waterbox (baffled)
    $100 - Billet bed plate (1100 by Rhaas?)
    $80 - Stator and cover (unknown working condition)
    $40 - OEM stock rideplate
    $80 - R&D rideplate
    $80 - Work 311 rideplate
    $80 - R&D Aquavein intake grate
    $40 - OEM stock intake grate
    $180 - Mototassinari V-force 3 reeds w/ stuffers (new)
    $80 - SE (Speedmagic) inmani 49mm (has helicoil inserts)
    $80 - OEM stock 13/18 impeller
    $600 - Skat-Trak Magnum set-back 140mm pump, long cone and drop nozzle (no bearings or shaft)
    $20 - SE (Speedmagic) handlepole spring tension riser
    $200 - Blackjacks (Jetworks) dual Mikuni sbn 40i carburetors and stock inmani, ADA throttle wheel
    $100 - Dual Mikuni SBN 40i carburetors, Mikuni F/A's, and inmani




    General----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    $20 - Rule non-auto (new style w/checkvalve)
    $20 - Rule non-auto (new style w/checkvalve)
    $30 - Rule auto bilge
    $40 - KVPI Finger throttle
    $40 - ASV tilt Lever
    $40 - Blowsion tilt lever
    $40 - Blowsion 0-degree wide handlebars
    $40 - Tau Ceti F/A's




    Yamaha-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    $40 - Skat-Trak C-75 Stubby cone (new)
    $160 - Dual Mikuni SBN carburetors 44mm
    $30 - Mikuni 38mm carburetor F/A adaptors (3 hole)





  Today, 03:35 PM #2
    92Kawasaki750SS
    PWCToday Guru 92Kawasaki750SS's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    St Louis, MO
    Age
    36
    Posts
    499

    Re: Stand-Up Fire Sale

    Message sent
  Today, 03:43 PM #3
    Rmason256
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    39
    Posts
    238

    Re: Stand-Up Fire Sale

    Message sent
  Today, 04:26 PM #4
    aggrovated
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,759

    Re: Stand-Up Fire Sale

    $100 - Dual Mikuni SBN 40i carburetors, Mikuni F/A's, and inmani - SOLD
    $180 - Mototassinari V-force 3 reeds w/ stuffers (new) - SOLD
  Today, 04:34 PM #5
    aggrovated
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,759

    Re: Stand-Up Fire Sale

    $80 - R&D inmani 46mm - SOLD
    $80 - OEM stock 13/18 impeller - SOLD
  Today, 04:40 PM #6
    aggrovated
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,759

    Re: Stand-Up Fire Sale

    Lassiter32 - your message box is full. I Can't send a pm to you
  Today, 04:46 PM #7
    Masonboswell
    Resident Guru Masonboswell's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2013
    Location
    Gallatin, TN
    Age
    44
    Posts
    840

    Re: Stand-Up Fire Sale

    Can I get the 3 x2 oem parts?


  Today, 05:26 PM #8
    aggrovated
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,759

    Re: Stand-Up Fire Sale

    yeah sure.. pm me Mason
  Today, 05:28 PM #9
    aggrovated
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,759

    Re: Stand-Up Fire Sale

    $600 - Skat-Trak Magnum set-back 140mm pump ONLY, w/ long cone - SOLD

    The Skat-Trak tilt nozzle is still available for $200
  Today, 05:29 PM #10
    aggrovated
    Top Dog aggrovated's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2008
    Location
    Frozen Tundra, MN
    Posts
    1,759

    Re: Stand-Up Fire Sale

    $200 - Blackjacks (Jetworks) dual Mikuni sbn 40i carburetors and stock inmani, ADA throttle wheel - SOLD
    $40 - Tau Ceti F/A's -SOLD
