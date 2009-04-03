Stand-up Fire Sale!
Over half off or more on all parts.
4 days only for shipping...I'll be on vacation for three weeks after that.
Kawasaki 650, 750, 800 and a few Yamaha parts.
Prices are for each item, not including shipping charges.
Buyer pays shipping.
Paypal only.
Prices are firm.
PM me for details.
I'll go for "Winner Takes All!" for a good price!
Kawasaki 650 X2--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$60 - OEM start/stop switch
$20 - X2 handle covers
$80 - Westcoast waterbox
$40 - Westcoast rideplate
$30 - OEM Thumb Throttle
$20 - Renthal low ride wide handlebars
$40 - Solas 13/18 KE-SC-S impeller
$40 - Solas Supra KA-SC-O impeller (pitch unknown)
$40 - Solas 15/20 KE-SC-J impeller
Kawasaki 750 SX and SXI------------------------------------------------------------------------
$20 - Blowsion 750 bilge mount
$100 - Dual Keihin 38mm carburetors and stock F/A, inmani with dual oil pump
$30 - OEM Thumb Throttle
$80 - R&D inmani 46mm
$20 - OEM stock handlepole spring
$40 - OEM SXI throttle cable
$40 - OEM SXI steering cable
Kawasaki 800 SXR-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$150 - TDR Waterbox (baffled)
$100 - Billet bed plate (1100 by Rhaas?)
$80 - Stator and cover (unknown working condition)
$40 - OEM stock rideplate
$80 - R&D rideplate
$80 - Work 311 rideplate
$80 - R&D Aquavein intake grate
$40 - OEM stock intake grate
$180 - Mototassinari V-force 3 reeds w/ stuffers (new)
$80 - SE (Speedmagic) inmani 49mm (has helicoil inserts)
$80 - OEM stock 13/18 impeller
$600 - Skat-Trak Magnum set-back 140mm pump, long cone and drop nozzle (no bearings or shaft)
$20 - SE (Speedmagic) handlepole spring tension riser
$200 - Blackjacks (Jetworks) dual Mikuni sbn 40i carburetors and stock inmani, ADA throttle wheel
$100 - Dual Mikuni SBN 40i carburetors, Mikuni F/A's, and inmani
General----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$20 - Rule non-auto (new style w/checkvalve)
$20 - Rule non-auto (new style w/checkvalve)
$30 - Rule auto bilge
$40 - KVPI Finger throttle
$40 - ASV tilt Lever
$40 - Blowsion tilt lever
$40 - Blowsion 0-degree wide handlebars
$40 - Tau Ceti F/A's
Yamaha-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$40 - Skat-Trak C-75 Stubby cone (new)
$160 - Dual Mikuni SBN carburetors 44mm
$30 - Mikuni 38mm carburetor F/A adaptors (3 hole)