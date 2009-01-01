Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 800 sxr fuel issue after carb rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2004 Location calgary Posts 47 800 sxr fuel issue after carb rebuild Sorry for the novel but I want to give as much info as possible. I have a limited 800 sxr I bought out of Vegas from Momarski and shipped to Canada a good 15 years ago. It's run flawlessly, albeit I think a little low on what compression should be going up to 1400m altitude where I am. About 10 yrs ago I upped the domes to raise the compression and it didn't do much, but still ran like it was going to pull your arms out of sockets. But I always got a good half day out of a tank just messing around jumping waves with the occasional wide open burst just to scare myself. Fast forward to a couple years ago and it started running really strangely able to run wide open, but slightly sputtering at all other speeds until one day it just wouldn't start. Thus started the journey to find what was wrong and last fall I opened the front to find the stator was destroyed. The 2 halves of the flywheel had twisted themselves free and a couple of the pressure bolts that hold them together had sheared. So I got a new flywheel, new stator, but also replaced the coil with an MSD one and voltage regulator. When I put it together last fall it started and ran on the trailer fine, so I stored it.



Fast forward to this spring and it fired up in driveway, but when I got to our lake it wouldn't start. So I ordered a few carb kits from Jetskimechanic and rebuilt the carbs. In one I found about 1/4 of the filter had fine beach sand in it, and the other carb a bit in the bottom as well. But the rest looked fine for 15+ years of use. I put it all back together, and it made no difference. It still would not start.



- I noticed on one carb the gasket for the diaphragm looked like it was double, or 2 gaskets compared to the other so I took it apart, but it definitely wasn't 2 stacked but a single gasket, about twice as thick as the other.. not sure why as these were both Mikuni brand kits. Eventually after a while of trying to figure it out I noticed plugs looked fouled, I thought perhaps the gas was stale and drained the tank, then filled with new gas and it fired up and worked fine.. for a while. But every time I check plugs they look wet and dark.



The carbs are Novi 48's and I can't recall if Momar had said they were bored even further but they may have been. When I bought the ski he said the throats were so big and therefore didn't have enough vacuum to get fuel flowing after they had sat and that was true for all the time I owned this. At the start of a day I had to pull the flame arrestor, put a palm over one of the carb throats and turn it over to get fuel flowing. Once it started, it would start fine for the rest of the day.. but next day the same ritual.



However, after rebuilding the carbs, I only have to do that maybe 10% of the time if that.. it usually starts fine now. Why the change? Could the sand in the filter have been blocking fuel flow prior?



But the biggest problem is it smokes a lot even at 50:1, and plugs always seemed wet. I went out and under an hour, the tank was dry. I can't even get half the distance of stock 800's I go out with even if it's just a leisurely stroll ride. So I dialed down the main jet 1/8 turn.. no change.. turned down another 1/8 turn and no change.



When I first took the ski out after getting it running it was extremely strong pulling again, but over 3-4 rides last couple weeks, has gotten progressively weaker. Top end still seems relatively intact, but the low/mid pull is fading.



I decided to go to 93 octane for a tank as the usually popping noise of the exhaust was sounding more hollow and pingy in the pipe than usual. The premium gas actually seemed to give less performance than the regular 89 octane. I turned the jets back out last night back to where they always were, and the performance was the worse losing a lot of slam in the low/mid range and after opening wide up and then dropping the throttle would feel really strange.. can't describe it but almost like a skipping noise like riding across really fine chop.



Anyways, I'm not sure why the massive jump in fuel use. The jet adjustments didn't seem to do much and plugs still look wet. I believe I would have left the needle rocker as the stock one not to mess with adjustments, but I might have changed it. If this wasn't adjusted properly, could that be the issue? I thought that this should be adjusted by laying a straight edge across the carb edge and setting to that height, but my neighbor who just bought 2 non-running sxrs said when he just rebuilt his and set to that they wouldn't start and he could visually see fuel pouring into the carb when trying to start so he set the arms down to the next level inside the carb, and his skis now work well. I can see fuel pouring into mine but mine can burn it and I had never really paid attention before.. so I don't know if this is what it always did or not but I don't really think so or I would have thought 'man that's a lot of gas' years ago.



Any ideas where to start? that rocker arm? Is it fine to have the one diaphragm basically a double thick gasket vs the other carb and would that change when the needle is engaged?



Edit: I've looked at a few other threads.. could the spring in the stock rebuild kit be too weak? Robert knew what I had and who's ski it was when I asked for the rebuild kits and he just sent stock ones so I swapped all I could.. Not sure if I saved original parts like I usually do just in case for these..

