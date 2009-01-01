Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 92 Yamaha WRB650 acceleration misfiring 1/3 to full throttle #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2020 Location North Carolina Age 61 Posts 3 92 Yamaha WRB650 acceleration misfiring 1/3 to full throttle Spent all last year with no spark issues. Changed the CDI and Coil with aftermarket parts and got spark. Got it in the water to test out at the end of the season and it ran fine then suddenly lost power like it sucked something up in the jet. Slowly drove back to pier and found nothing in the intake. Tried to start again and no spark but determined it was start/stop switch. This spring put new aftermarket switch on and rebuilt the carburetor with Mikuni rebuild kit. Finally got it in the water last week and it fired right up and idles good and runs well from 0 to 1/3 throttle but accelerating from 1/3 throttle to wide open throttle it misses badly. Adjusted high speed both directions from original setting and it just gets worse. Have replaced spark plugs twice and each time one is colored darker than the other. Could it be the aftermarket CDI and or coil? I got them from Jetskiplus. Also changed out all the old fuel and used nonethanol fuel. I'm grasping for straws. Thank you for any help. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

