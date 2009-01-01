|
Yamaha 701 / 61x motor w/ Ebox & cables, ect....$700
Yamaha 701/61x motor
$700.
Pulled from my ( running ) 93 Blaster1
140/140 Comp
Very Clean, well maintained
Pick Up ONLY
Sorry not interested in shipping
Unit has working oil pump HOWEVER my rec would be to oil pump Delete.
Never the less OEM oil reservoir available to buyer if wanted
Will hold and store if buyer pays with PP ( no Fee's my way ) until buyer can arrange P/U.
