I have a 98 xl1200. I think it is time to replace the wear ring and impeller. I'd prefer oem housing and impeller. I see a lot of folks use the aftermarket housings with "plastic" wear rings inserted I suppose due to the cost of oem [now about $350]. I cannot complain that the original lasted 20+ years and is still rideable but it sounds like the impeller is "dinging" the wear ring at idle. I assume but have not verified that the wear ring has swelled a bit. top end speed seems to have suffered a bit too compared to my other 98 xl1200.
In any case, what is everyone's experience with the aftermarket plastic stuff compared to oem?