Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Impeller Housing/Wear ring? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location NC Posts 54 Impeller Housing/Wear ring? I have a 98 xl1200. I think it is time to replace the wear ring and impeller. I'd prefer oem housing and impeller. I see a lot of folks use the aftermarket housings with "plastic" wear rings inserted I suppose due to the cost of oem [now about $350]. I cannot complain that the original lasted 20+ years and is still rideable but it sounds like the impeller is "dinging" the wear ring at idle. I assume but have not verified that the wear ring has swelled a bit. top end speed seems to have suffered a bit too compared to my other 98 xl1200.

In any case, what is everyone's experience with the aftermarket plastic stuff compared to oem? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules