Ultra 150 Part Out
Parting out a 1999 ultra 150. Crank needs one bearing rebuilt. Display is sold. 2 good cylinders sold. 1 core left. Everything else available.
The ski was completely gone through 40 hours ago. Pump rebuilt, new Rhaas motor mounts, new thru hull etc.
Let me know what you need. Thanks!
