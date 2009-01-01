Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 Part Out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Delaware Age 30 Posts 1 Ultra 150 Part Out Parting out a 1999 ultra 150. Crank needs one bearing rebuilt. Display is sold. 2 good cylinders sold. 1 core left. Everything else available.



The ski was completely gone through 40 hours ago. Pump rebuilt, new Rhaas motor mounts, new thru hull etc.



Let me know what you need. Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules