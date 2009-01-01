Motor locked, upgraded to a 760, so these are up for sale. Has thumb screw adjusters, adapters with k & n filters, can include manifold and reeds, though lower reeds on one side are messed up from rod breaking.
$250 obo shipped. DDD05A69-EE80-49A9-AD71-69A313A7BC56.jpeg504C7189-B9A1-474F-8500-8DA35BFDDC52.jpeg