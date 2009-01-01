Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sbn38 carbs and 62t manifold #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location la crosse, wi Age 37 Posts 57 Sbn38 carbs and 62t manifold Motor locked, upgraded to a 760, so these are up for sale. Has thumb screw adjusters, adapters with k & n filters, can include manifold and reeds, though lower reeds on one side are messed up from rod breaking.

$250 obo shipped. DDD05A69-EE80-49A9-AD71-69A313A7BC56.jpeg504C7189-B9A1-474F-8500-8DA35BFDDC52.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules