2007 VX 110 help please!
Trying to resurrect a vx 110 that had been sitting outside uncovered for at least 6 years.
New battery installed, have good spark, cleaned injectors and checked that they are working. Drained gas and filled with new gas. Engine turns over. Wants to catch and start but wont.
What am I missing?
Any help or advice appreciated.
