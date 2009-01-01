Our first season with this ski, was the summer of 2020, purchased new at the end of 2019. No issues at all, 92 octane fuel/non-ethanol all of the time. Sat over the winter with Sta-Bil in both skis. Our first trip out this season, as well as the second, hitting a large wave or quick turn, goofing around, etc, the low fuel warning goes off. Looking at the gauge, it shows low and/or empty regardless of being full. Ski runs great! I mute the alarm as I know the fuel low fuel is fine. Runs all day with no issues. Hoping someone can glean some light on this situation and provide some insight. Thanks. -Jace