 2019 FX HO Fuel Level Warning.....
pxctoday

  Today, 09:48 PM
    JaceB
    Mar 2020
    Vancouver, WA
    48
    4

    2019 FX HO Fuel Level Warning.....

    Our first season with this ski, was the summer of 2020, purchased new at the end of 2019. No issues at all, 92 octane fuel/non-ethanol all of the time. Sat over the winter with Sta-Bil in both skis. Our first trip out this season, as well as the second, hitting a large wave or quick turn, goofing around, etc, the low fuel warning goes off. Looking at the gauge, it shows low and/or empty regardless of being full. Ski runs great! I mute the alarm as I know the fuel low fuel is fine. Runs all day with no issues. Hoping someone can glean some light on this situation and provide some insight. Thanks. -Jace
    2018 SeaDoo GTI 155 Limited
    2019 Yamaha FX HO
