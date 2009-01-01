Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2019 FX HO Fuel Level Warning..... #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Vancouver, WA Age 48 Posts 4 2019 FX HO Fuel Level Warning..... Our first season with this ski, was the summer of 2020, purchased brand new at the end of 2019. No issues at all, 92 octane fuel/non-ethanol. Sat over the winter with Sta-Bil in both skis. Our first trip out this season, as well as the second, hitting a large wave or quick turn, goofing around, etc, the low fuel warning goes off. Looking at the gauge, it shows low and/or empty regardless of being full. Ski runs great! I mute the alarm as I know the fuel low fuel is fine. Runs all day with no issues. Hoping someone can glean some light on this situation and provide some insight. Thanks. -Jace 2018 SeaDoo GTI 155 Limited

2019 Yamaha FX HO #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Vancouver, WA Age 48 Posts 4 Re: 2019 FX HO Fuel Level Warning..... Moderators, I believe I posted this in the incorrect forum. I will move to correct. Last edited by JaceB; Today at 09:47 PM . 2018 SeaDoo GTI 155 Limited

