Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Feels like I have a dead cylinde- spark plug readings confirm? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Allentown, Pa Age 55 Posts 8 Feels like I have a dead cylinde- spark plug readings confirm? Hi guys, I just had my 2007 Seadoo GTI SE out yesterday for the first time of the season. When I first fired it up in the water everything seemed great so I took off and went maybe 1-200 yards. All of a sudden the power dropped instantly. I could still ride and had no problem getting back to the trailer but it was really down on power and idling rough. I'm pretty sure one cylinder isn't firing at all. I pulled the plugs and this is what I found. The middle plug is definitely darker than the others. What do you think? The 2 end ones look lean to me but I'm not an expert. Could a plug have all of a sudden died? Could it be the coil that died? The machine is stock and has less than 100 hours on it. The previous owner which is my Uncle put about 60 of those on it and drove it very gingerly and had it dealer serviced every fall. I'm going to pickup up a new set of plugs ASAP but I really want to ride this coming weekend so it there's a decent chance I lost a coil pack I would probably purchase one of those as well. Is there any way to test a coil with a simple volt meter? After re-installing the plugs, my buddy drove it a little and he said he could smell un-burnt fuel. The plugs are NGK DCPR8E.

Thanks for any and all help!!



IMG_1875.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,562 Re: Feels like I have a dead cylinde- spark plug readings confirm? Yes, coil packs can be ohmed out. Primary will be around 1 ohm and secondary IIRC is about 11k ohm. They hardly ever fail. You can also ohm the plugs. Usually when a plug randomly quits, it's because it shorted. Plug connecting tip to the hex/threads should be open. If it reads anything it's bad. Happens a lot. You should install a new set at the beginning of every season.....put a dab of antisieze on the threads and snug them up......DO NOT overtighten them. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



