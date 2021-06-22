Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 39 Posts 140 looking for some 650SX/X2 parts looking for a few 650SX/X2 parts, but need them shipped to Canada



1 - Exhaust manifold (with good thread)

1 - inspection cap for flywheel cover

2 - rubber motor mounts

1 - start stop with tether





Thanks, please let me know what you got and what you want for them shipped to postal code Altona, Manitoba, Canada.

R0G 0B0 #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Owasso, Ok Age 44 Posts 85 Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts Im pretty sure weve done business before, Ive got the cap and mounts.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Owasso, Ok Age 44 Posts 85 Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts I have the start stop but w/o tether





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 39 Posts 140 Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts not sure if we have done business, but we chatted about some carbon fiber hoods, is the start stop vertical or horizontal ? and what are you looking for for the cap,mounts and the start stop? #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Owasso, Ok Age 44 Posts 85 Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts Well, I knew wed talked I should say. Its the vertical style. Switch $40 mounts $15ea and cap $8





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #6 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Owasso, Ok Age 44 Posts 85 Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts My ski build got put on hold because my truck engine blew and decide to fix it up right.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Nov 2016 Location Altona Age 39 Posts 140 Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts id probably take the mounts and the cap, what would you want for shipping to Canada ? #8 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Owasso, Ok Age 44 Posts 85 Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts I send through my work ups account. I can let you know Wednesday because Im off today and tomorrow.





