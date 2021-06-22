|
|
-
looking for some 650SX/X2 parts
looking for a few 650SX/X2 parts, but need them shipped to Canada
1 - Exhaust manifold (with good thread)
1 - inspection cap for flywheel cover
2 - rubber motor mounts
1 - start stop with tether
Thanks, please let me know what you got and what you want for them shipped to postal code Altona, Manitoba, Canada.
R0G 0B0
-
Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts
Im pretty sure weve done business before, Ive got the cap and mounts.
-
Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts
I have the start stop but w/o tether
-
Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts
not sure if we have done business, but we chatted about some carbon fiber hoods, is the start stop vertical or horizontal ? and what are you looking for for the cap,mounts and the start stop?
-
Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts
Well, I knew wed talked I should say. Its the vertical style. Switch $40 mounts $15ea and cap $8
-
Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts
My ski build got put on hold because my truck engine blew and decide to fix it up right.
-
Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts
id probably take the mounts and the cap, what would you want for shipping to Canada ?
-
Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts
I send through my work ups account. I can let you know Wednesday because Im off today and tomorrow.
