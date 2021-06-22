 looking for some 650SX/X2 parts
  1. Today, 08:23 PM #1
    JSrider82
    looking for some 650SX/X2 parts

    looking for a few 650SX/X2 parts, but need them shipped to Canada

    1 - Exhaust manifold (with good thread)
    1 - inspection cap for flywheel cover
    2 - rubber motor mounts
    1 - start stop with tether


    Thanks, please let me know what you got and what you want for them shipped to postal code Altona, Manitoba, Canada.
    R0G 0B0
  2. Today, 08:28 PM #2
    jetsteve2011
    Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts

    Im pretty sure weve done business before, Ive got the cap and mounts.


  3. Today, 08:31 PM #3
    jetsteve2011
    Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts

    I have the start stop but w/o tether


  4. Today, 08:39 PM #4
    JSrider82
    Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts

    not sure if we have done business, but we chatted about some carbon fiber hoods, is the start stop vertical or horizontal ? and what are you looking for for the cap,mounts and the start stop?
  5. Today, 08:44 PM #5
    jetsteve2011
    Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts

    Well, I knew wed talked I should say. Its the vertical style. Switch $40 mounts $15ea and cap $8


  6. Today, 08:46 PM #6
    jetsteve2011
    Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts

    My ski build got put on hold because my truck engine blew and decide to fix it up right.


  7. Today, 10:23 PM #7
    JSrider82
    Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts

    id probably take the mounts and the cap, what would you want for shipping to Canada ?
  8. Today, 10:28 PM #8
    jetsteve2011
    Re: looking for some 650SX/X2 parts

    I send through my work ups account. I can let you know Wednesday because Im off today and tomorrow.


