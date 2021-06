Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750sx top loader intake grates #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 554 750sx top loader intake grates 20210621_161445.jpg20210621_161454.jpg20210621_161508.jpg20210621_161518.jpg





Raas lied and said these would fit my 550 with the big pump swap the top loader fin is to wide to fit inside of my hull I would hate to trim them to fit when I'm really not haven't problems with pump hook up. Since I don't own a 750sx I guess they are for sale



R&d top loader was used when I bought it still in great shape asking $120 shipped



Solas appears to be unused. Like new shape. Asking $70shipped



