1998 GTX LTD Extremely Hard To Start Cold But Super Easy To Start When Warm

Hey everyone,



Let me start off by saying im extremely meticulous when it comes to maintaining and taking care of my stuff (as you will see below). Recently i have addressed all the issues on my 1998 GTX Ltd. with the exception of one the ski is extremely hard to start when cold. I sit at the dock fiddling with the choke and hitting the start button for a solid 10 minutes before it fires. But once it starts and gets going it runs like a dream.. switch off and on with the slightest touch to the start button. Leave it at the dock for 30 minutes and same problem again Could it be a weak battery ? Can a weak battery do this ?



I should state I have already:



1. Rebuilt carbs with a mikuni set from OSD parts which even included new springs and everything needed needles, seats etc checked pop off is within spec. Set the high and low speeds according to seadoosource, set the idle to 1500-1580 in water ( used a more accurate gauge then the one on the seadoo).



2. Changed all the grey fuel and vent lines with new lines



3. Changed fuel selector with new WSM one.



4. Fixed f1 fuse and moved it upstream (gauge was not working, it is now)

5. Changed water separator with oem one



6. changed all the check valves for fuel and oil.



7. Rebuilt rave valves, new oem bellows washers rings gaskets etc.. and cleaned them well. And reinstalled and set them all the way in per manual for 98 gtx ltd



8. Changed carrier bearing with oem+ one from osd



9. Changed oil lines with tygon / oem seadoo (small lines) and the rubber grommet on bottom of oil tank.



10. Rebuilt jet pump with new bearings etc.. all oem or oem+ From osd running skat trak swirl 13/19 with new wear ring.



11. Installed new BR8ES plugs and gapped them to .21



among many other cosmetic things and possibly forgetting some other mechanical things.



Some points that I should point out:



1. Battery takes much much longer than my other batteries to charge when its hooked up to the charged (outside the ski)



2. When im staring the ski it would sometimes just cut out while my hand is on the start button cranking (could be weak battery or starter ?)



3. When i plug in the dess key for a couple seconds in the beginning i get a flashing light indicating 12V low then goes away.



thing is if it was a weak battrey/starter why does it start so easily once its run and warmed up ? Literally 1 touch of the start button.



any help is appreciated, really hate the feeling of sitting at the dock for 10+ minutes trying to start it.



Thank you!!





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 41 Posts 1,059 Re: 1998 GTX LTD Extremely Hard To Start Cold But Super Easy To Start When Warm How many hours on the ski / engine? Has the engine been rebuilt? Do you know the condition of the reeds?



Have you tried opening the gas cap, as an experiment, while you try to crank it? I am wondering if your check valves are installed in the proper orientation.



What are your compression numbers? How do your spark plugs look after high speed engine chop? Is one of the spark plugs much more black or oily than the other?



Have you replaced the spark plug terminal caps? Or at least checked their resistance independently?



What are the carburetor jets? Are you running aftermarket filters or stock airbox?



What is your charging voltage? I don't remember if your voltage regulator is external or not but if so, have you tried unplugging it to test how it starts?



What brand or type of battery are you using? AGM or liquid acid? What voltage does the battery drop to while cranking?



Does the ski smoke more than normal on initial startup?



What is your oil consumption like? Normally I get about 4 tanks of fuel to 1 gallon of oil. It's not an exact measurement, but close enough. I'm curious if you have a leaking crank seal allowing oil to pool up from the center gear cavity. Last edited by SpitAndDirt; Today at 06:43 PM . "The test of the machine is the satisfaction it gives you. There isn't any other test. If the machine produces tranquility it's right. If it disturbs you it's wrong until either the machine or your mind is changed."



-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance



Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding

