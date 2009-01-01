Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1997 GTI - 720 Won't rev on water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Kansas Posts 17 1997 GTI - 720 Won't rev on water I have a 1997 GTI with 176hrs, and it won't rev in the water, on the trailer it revs all the way up to the limiter of course. I am struggling trying to work out what is going on with it, here it what has been done so far with no change in performance:

- Fuel lines replaced

- Carb rebuild with mikuni parts

- Pop off checked at 25 PSI

- High and low needles set to LOW- 1 HIGH- 1-1/2

- New rotary valve

- New rotary valve cover

- New wear ring

- replaced pump oil

- both cylinders are at 135 psi



In the water while holding the throttle wide open and it is 'trying' to go, if I pull the choke it dies almost immediately. I have also tried turning off the fuel while holding the throttle open, to see if it might be flooding? it just dies without the RPM's increasing.



This video is of it running in the water, and looking into the carb, sorry it is a bit shaky.



Have you changed out the Needle/Seat?



Stock motor has 1.5 Needle/Seat.



What do the plugs look like after going wide open?



Just pulled the plugs. Here they are.

