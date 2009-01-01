 1997 GTI - 720 Won't rev on water
  Today, 10:04 AM
    ihammond
    ihammond is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    Kansas
    Posts
    17

    1997 GTI - 720 Won't rev on water

    I have a 1997 GTI with 176hrs, and it won't rev in the water, on the trailer it revs all the way up to the limiter of course. I am struggling trying to work out what is going on with it, here it what has been done so far with no change in performance:
    - Fuel lines replaced
    - Carb rebuild with mikuni parts
    - Pop off checked at 25 PSI
    - High and low needles set to LOW- 1 HIGH- 1-1/2
    - New rotary valve
    - New rotary valve cover
    - New wear ring
    - replaced pump oil
    - both cylinders are at 135 psi

    In the water while holding the throttle wide open and it is 'trying' to go, if I pull the choke it dies almost immediately. I have also tried turning off the fuel while holding the throttle open, to see if it might be flooding? it just dies without the RPM's increasing.

    I feel like it I am missing something simple? Any suggestions?
  Today, 10:13 AM
    ihammond
    ihammond is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    Kansas
    Posts
    17

    Re: 1997 GTI - 720 Won't rev on water

    This video is of it running in the water, and looking into the carb, sorry it is a bit shaky.

  Today, 10:21 AM
    Cliff
    Cliff is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    5,984

    Re: 1997 GTI - 720 Won't rev on water

    Have you changed out the Needle/Seat?

    Stock motor has 1.5 Needle/Seat.

    What do the plugs look like after going wide open?

    Pop Off is 23psi-43psi.
  Today, 10:26 AM
    ihammond
    ihammond is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2019
    Location
    Kansas
    Posts
    17

    Re: 1997 GTI - 720 Won't rev on water

    Just pulled the plugs. Here they are.
    IMG_0903.JPG
