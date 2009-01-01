I have a 1997 GTI with 176hrs, and it won't rev in the water, on the trailer it revs all the way up to the limiter of course. I am struggling trying to work out what is going on with it, here it what has been done so far with no change in performance:
- Fuel lines replaced
- Carb rebuild with mikuni parts
- Pop off checked at 25 PSI
- High and low needles set to LOW- 1 HIGH- 1-1/2
- New rotary valve
- New rotary valve cover
- New wear ring
- replaced pump oil
- both cylinders are at 135 psi
In the water while holding the throttle wide open and it is 'trying' to go, if I pull the choke it dies almost immediately. I have also tried turning off the fuel while holding the throttle open, to see if it might be flooding? it just dies without the RPM's increasing.
I feel like it I am missing something simple? Any suggestions?