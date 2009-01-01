Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New to me 2003 F12x (~150hrs)- what to do to to ensure reliability. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Port Maitland Posts 11 New to me 2003 F12x (~150hrs)- what to do to to ensure reliability. Hey guys,



So I recently purchased a 2003 F12X and I really want to do some maintenance to keep her running nice.



The ski has 150hrs and runs well right now. (fresh water only ski)



I can see that the impeller has a few dings and looks like the OEM impeller.



I am thinking of buying the parts from jetskis international.



(I also just bought a used macboost tuning chip.)



I plan on buying the maintenance kit - oil, filter, plugs, air filter.



So I plan on rebuilding the pump and adding a solas 17/29 impeller.



What parts should I purchase to rebuild the pump and what should I look for when I have things apart?



Any other tips or suggestions appreciated!



Thanks for the help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules