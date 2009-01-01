|
New to me 2003 F12x (~150hrs)- what to do to to ensure reliability.
Hey guys,
So I recently purchased a 2003 F12X and I really want to do some maintenance to keep her running nice.
The ski has 150hrs and runs well right now. (fresh water only ski)
I can see that the impeller has a few dings and looks like the OEM impeller.
I am thinking of buying the parts from jetskis international.
(I also just bought a used macboost tuning chip.)
I plan on buying the maintenance kit - oil, filter, plugs, air filter.
So I plan on rebuilding the pump and adding a solas 17/29 impeller.
What parts should I purchase to rebuild the pump and what should I look for when I have things apart?
Any other tips or suggestions appreciated!
Thanks for the help!
