Hey guys,

So I recently purchased a 2003 F12X and I really want to do some maintenance to keep her running nice.

The ski has 150hrs and runs well right now. (fresh water only ski)

I can see that the impeller has a few dings and looks like the OEM impeller.

I am thinking of buying the parts from jetskis international.

(I also just bought a used macboost tuning chip.)

I plan on buying the maintenance kit - oil, filter, plugs, air filter.

So I plan on rebuilding the pump and adding a solas 17/29 impeller.

What parts should I purchase to rebuild the pump and what should I look for when I have things apart?

Any other tips or suggestions appreciated!

Thanks for the help!