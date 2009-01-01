Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2/750 Swap Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Newburgh NY Posts 1 X2/750 Swap Issue Ok I'll try to keep this brief.



Issue - Ski is on trailer. Fires up like its ready for race day. Revs sounds great. No water hook up because I live on the lake and easy enough to dunk in on trailer. on trailer in water, or if trying to ride, it just holds a low RPM and sputters almost. No matter what you do to throttle it won't build rpm or get you above plane. I cannot get past my knees on hull going slow enough it is hard to keep balanced. Pinned, feather throttle nothing. Hood open, closed no change. I have swapped every part I can think of and at this point want to burn it to the ground! Or part it out but I hate being defeated. Put it back out of water and sounds great revs strong and exhaust is deff not silent.



1994 SSXI engine and ebox 175psi each cylinder. replaced crank seals with OEM Kawi over winter

R&D Intake manifold

Single SBN44 (Will look up settings but I followed what EVERYONE says on builds for that carb I think 120p/150m forget pop off setting but will get)

Westcoast exhaust manifold, pipe stinger and waterbox

stock fuel tank

Stock pump and ride plate for now

Hooker 13/16 I believe impeller



Just had pump out for 5th time probably, bearings are perfect spins free even have a video. I noticed driveshaft angle was terribly point up on hull so I removed engine again and reset my carrier bearing and siliconed. bearings in that were perfect and smooth. Reinstalled and shimmed as needed (needed nothing was very square on coupler).



I have swapped out the first 750 engine I purchased. it was a much more hurt old ski I got it from but was cheap and kept it fun. This issue was same with that engine and exhaust options. I have swapped 5 e boxes and most were off running known ski's. I have tested and swapped stators multiple times. I have tried 3 different intake manifolds and carbs off running 750's and the originals that came off this ski running. NO CHANGE. I have swapped exhausts stock to aftermarket, even now trying a 3rd aftermarket option. We have swapped start/stop switches to be sure. Pulse line off reeds is perfect and holds pressure. Reeds are brand new (again though all engine stuff swapped multiple times with last engine also). I do not even have a primer and it pulls fuel from tank no problem. Plugs I cannot read because its yet to run long enough. Machine will idle on stand no problem. Idles on trailer. When you pin it hood off no smoke leaking nothing. All new couplers and hoses to and from water box. Fresh manifold gaskets and pipe gasket.



Im at that point of anger and laughter haha. Its going to be one of our very many ski's and I always wanted and X2 in the collection. No racing just playing on lake carving bouys. If anyone could help that would be amazing. I have read until the end of the internet on similar issues and what resolved theirs did not help me. I am down to the point its going to be something SO STUPID or little.



Thanks for reading my novel please someone make my day and tell me what stupid thing im missing. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules