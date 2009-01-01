Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 SXI Pro taking on water after seal replacement. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2021 Location VIC Age 34 Posts 1 750 SXI Pro taking on water after seal replacement. Hi Brains trust.



Having an issue with a 98 SXI Pro I bought as a project. My latest issue and has been from the first time I put the ski in the water was taking on water... and lots of it. The ski also cavitates a lot which led me to thinking the drive shaft seal.



I replaced the bearing carrier with a complete new one as the old one looked to have been repaired/siliconed up as a cheap repair. Since replacing the seal the ski still has the same issues with taking on water and cavitation.



Over the weekend I decided to pull the motor and pump and do some more investigations. With the shaft in place (no pump or motor installed) I filled the ski with water. once the water got over the shaft height I found lots of water to be coming out of the pump tunnel where the shaft passes through.



Just wondering if anyone has photos or could tell me if there is possibly something that needs to seal the shaft tunnel to the rear of the bearing housing. As it looks now, there is nothing stopping the entire hull filling with water via the pump tunnel.



Thanks in advance. see attached picture of the above mentioned shaft tunnel. (generic photo, hopefully have time to get more photos of the ski this week) Attached Images Inked5988ce252332a1de307b844f891946c1_LI.jpg (677.1 KB, 3 views)

