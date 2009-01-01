|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Jet sports mag collection FS
A0FF37D4-5581-48EC-B925-B79C1E5ECE3A.jpeg
jet sports mags , starting with scat trac 1998 finals edition , ending with august 2003 , not complete set , bi monthly mag , only 6 issues per year , 28 issues total here , lots of finals editions , 60$ shipped
