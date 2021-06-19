|
|
-
97- 720 engine with flooding problem
Just rebuilt carb, started engine and it ran for about 1 or 2 minute's before flooding out, way too much fuel in engine, plugs were very wet. pulled carb and found the new mikuni diaphragm is warped out of shape, it looks like it was keeping the needle valve open, Is anyone else running into this problem with the mikuni rebuild kits20210619_112642.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules