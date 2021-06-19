Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 97- 720 engine with flooding problem #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location jacksonville, fl Posts 88 97- 720 engine with flooding problem Just rebuilt carb, started engine and it ran for about 1 or 2 minute's before flooding out, way too much fuel in engine, plugs were very wet. pulled carb and found the new mikuni diaphragm is warped out of shape, it looks like it was keeping the needle valve open, Is anyone else running into this problem with the mikuni rebuild kits20210619_112642.jpg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

