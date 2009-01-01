Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: sbn 44 on 650sx - cant get it to go #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2008 Location mpls mn Posts 38 sbn 44 on 650sx - cant get it to go i was trying to tune my 650 on the trailer in the water today



runs and idles ok but acts like its cutting out , no power. has spark on both cyl and the carb is rebuilt with 120 low and 140 high jets, 80 gram spring, 2.0 needle/seat compression is around 120-130 on both holes.



it randomly would rip then not go with the stock carb and i never could get it to go right everyone said "ditch the stock carb" so i did. when i give it full throttle it runs like its hitting the rev limiter but low rpms and when i pull the plugs like look new almost unused.



the manifold is port matched at the opening although its not 44mm all the way down but i took out as much as i could with a die grinder. reeds looked ok to me. i used a "venom -made in usa" rebuild kit thats the only thing i can think of that could be an issue. i always hear only use genuine mikuni around here. i just have a hard time thinking his the gaskets or diaphragms doing this? #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,391 Re: sbn 44 on 650sx - cant get it to go That Venom Kit is your downfall.



Install a Genuine Made in Japan Mikuni Kit. Otherwise, you're just wasting your time.



Or you can keep chasing Gremlins everywhere else till you understand that Aftermarket Carb Kits are Junk and you didn't save any Money or Time.



P.S. You could still have Electrical Issues but that Venom Kit is Poison!

