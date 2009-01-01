Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Trailer loading question #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2007 Location oregon coast Posts 670 Trailer loading question This isn't one of those "what's the best" questions but rather one of balance. I see that pwc trailers have their bunks end at the back of the frame. Yet if the machine is loaded so there is no rear overhang it's so far forward the tongue weight is too much and the bunks really don't carry the machine very well. I have a double Karavan with 6' bunks and a machine length of 10.5' with a 2' overhang. If I get rid of the tote box and move the winch all the way forward I can end with little overhang but too much tongue weight and the machine carried mostly by the forward end of the bunk.



I'm shopping to replace the trailer but manufacturers don't address this question in their specs. Trailers I've looked at all seem to be set up the same. Is overhang not an issue? Is it a matter of a trailer length, bunk length, axle position?



Ok so never mind. I just figured it out. It has to do with overall trailer length. My trailer at 13' is a small double hence the overhang. I will need 16' or maybe 17'. Adding a box means more length. Longer length is reflected in the axle position so it is still balanced. By the way manufacturers have those measurements on the spec sheet.

