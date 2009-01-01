Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx runs great without hood on. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2014 Location Rhode Island Age 47 Posts 365 650sx runs great without hood on. Just put together a 650sx using TS motor. The motor is stock except Westcoast pipe. Runs good on the trailer. Put it in the water and bogged like hell for like 100yrds then cleaned out and ran perfect for 20min. I shut it off to let me buddy ride and the bog came back and wouldnt get on plane. Tried several times to no avail. Removed the hood and checked everything. Rode it without hood and it had zero hesitation and ran great. This leads me to an exhaust leak, however I see no smoke when the hood is removed and running tied to the dock. Definitely starving for air, could this possibly be a carb issue or more likely an exhaust leak. Any guidance would be appreciated. Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules