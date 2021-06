Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Accel 750 lightweight charging flywheel #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2019 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 121 Accel 750 lightweight charging flywheel H113AD5FD-6563-4746-937C-0F3262C71089.jpegas magnets. I have no use 250 obo. Or trade for a sbn 44 with manifold for a 650 Attached Images 0E3F3438-76D0-4240-8740-1FE7C0EFF55A.jpeg (460.0 KB, 10 views) #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2019 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 121 Re: Accel 750 lightweight charging flywheel Or an ocean pro engine plate. Can add cash. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2006 Location under a ton of work Posts 2,173 Re: Accel 750 lightweight charging flywheel looks like a total loss wheel. can you post pic of other side? #4 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 551 Re: Accel 750 lightweight charging flywheel Originally Posted by restosud Originally Posted by looks like a total loss wheel. can you post pic of other side? #5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2019 Location Maine Age 26 Posts 121 Re: Accel 750 lightweight charging flywheel Well I had a guy ask me that same thing. And I went and checked it ,those two little dots are magnetic. So I am assuming it is a charging fly wheel, the magnets lifted a butter knife off the ground #6 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 400 Re: Accel 750 lightweight charging flywheel I’m assuming those magnets are for use with the total loss pickups. The 750 oem setup has them on the outer portion of the wheel. The pickup is on the flywheel

Cover. Basically the edge of the flywheel. SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

Cover. Basically the edge of the flywheel. SeaDoo Hx Kawi 750 sx Kawi 550 #7 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 551 Re: Accel 750 lightweight charging flywheel Wonder if it is supposed to work with a specific accel stator/ignition kit Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Austin1goss

