1997 GTX 787 - Rave Valve replacement Hi guys,

I am not new to skis, but this one is a new one on me. I know the previous owner very well so I trust him when he said it was winterized about 4 years ago before he stuck it in his shed.



I got this ski two days ago. I oiled the cylinders, did all the checks for leaking or damaged oiling lines, chewed wires, bad gas - you know the drill.



I put a new battery in it, rolled it over a few times and it fired right up. But I am getting exhaust from under one of the rave valve caps so I took the cap off and it's easy to tell the valves and assembly needs to be serviced.



My question, is; before I start ordering parts what all do I need that's not in the rebuild kit? I am going to replace the valves too.



Rave Valve

Bellow

Cap

Spring

Clip

Piston

Gasket



