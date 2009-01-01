|
|
-
1997 GTX 787 - Rave Valve replacement
Hi guys,
I am not new to skis, but this one is a new one on me. I know the previous owner very well so I trust him when he said it was winterized about 4 years ago before he stuck it in his shed.
I got this ski two days ago. I oiled the cylinders, did all the checks for leaking or damaged oiling lines, chewed wires, bad gas - you know the drill.
I put a new battery in it, rolled it over a few times and it fired right up. But I am getting exhaust from under one of the rave valve caps so I took the cap off and it's easy to tell the valves and assembly needs to be serviced.
My question, is; before I start ordering parts what all do I need that's not in the rebuild kit? I am going to replace the valves too.
Rave Valve
Bellow
Cap
Spring
Clip
Piston
Gasket
Thanks !
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules