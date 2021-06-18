|
Need help get 650 flywheel off
I am helping my friend Son rebuild his 650sx engine, I am been try to get this rusty flywheel off with no success, please give me some new ideas I can try lol
Thanks
1998 KAW SXI PRO
1996 KAW SXI : Hydro Turf, Hot Products Handlebar, ODI Grips, Stock Sold 3/9/16
1990 KAW 550SX : Skat Trak, A.M. Handlebar, ODI Grips, Stock
1995 seadoo HX
89 650sx stock pipe mod. Sbn44, A.M Handlebar, OGrips
Re: Need help get 650 flywheel off
In my experience the flywheel puller has to be parallel to the face of the flywheel. It's the taper between the flywheel and the crankshaft that holds it in place and if you pull crooked it won't come off.
Once you make sure it's parallel and you apply some pressure usually just a tap with a hammer and it will pop off
Re: Need help get 650 flywheel off
To state the obvious, first the Puller Center Bolt Tip must be smaller than the Flywheel Center Hole and only press against the Crankshaft Nose. Otherwise it's pushing against the Flywheel and not going anywhere.
Keep the Crankshaft from turning while tightening the Puller Center Bolt.
You need to know that Heat and Impact can and will damage the Flywheel Magnets.
If this Flywheel is junk, than use some Heat from a Torch or Cold from CRC Freeze-Off Spray. Then tighten the Center Bolt and hit that Center Bolt with a Heavy Hammer.
Rinse and Repeat till it comes out.
Re: Need help get 650 flywheel off
I use the same method all the time cause it works. Find a small bolt that sits in the impeller snout for your puller center bolt to push against. Spray penetrating lube in around the snout. Tighten puller up snug. Use a small propane torch right around the center hub of the flywheel where the puller bolts thread in. Heat around that hub evenly for 45 seconds. Use a prybar in between the puller bolts to hold it still and tighten the center bolt up. Smack the center bolt several times with a hammer. I slip an old crappy socket over my puller bolt so as not to deform and ruin the center bolt head. If it doesn't pop right off spray a bit more penetrating lube, heat for 30 more seconds, tighten, smack. I've had sunk skis that were twice that rusty that come off fairly easy with this method.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
