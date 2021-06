Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 GP1300R Part Out #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2009 Location MI Posts 102 2003 GP1300R Part Out Parting a 2003 GP1300R for my brother, fresh water ski that dropped a cylinder and the other 2 show their age so he's not fixing it.

Prices include shipping & PP fees (don't have pricing on every part yet, will keep updating them, but you can message me on things not listed.



2 Core cylinder $145 1 Core cylinder w/broken bolt $129

Cases $250, Head $150, Water Box $65, Exh stinger W/D plate $175

Pump w/drive shaft $195, Exit/Trim nozzle $75, Wear Ring $70, Transom Plate $40, Mid Shaft $75

Ebox $375, Stator $175, ECM $300, Start/Stop $65

Side Panels $225, Hood $95

Throttle Bodies $400, Intake w/Reeds $100

Steering cable $80, Trim Cable $125, PV controller $70, Trim grip & cables $75 Attached Images GP13R Electronics.png (987.7 KB, 0 views)

GP13R Electronics.png (987.7 KB, 0 views) GP13R Pump.JPG (6.83 MB, 0 views)

GP13R Pump.JPG (6.83 MB, 0 views) GP13R Motor.JPG (6.65 MB, 0 views)

GP13R Motor.JPG (6.65 MB, 0 views) GP13R Body.JPG (6.65 MB, 0 views)

GP13R Body.JPG (6.65 MB, 0 views) GP13R Fuel.JPG (6.37 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules