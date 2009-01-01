Rebuilt carbs with genuine mikunis. Rave valves are clean and I have holes to watch them open. The issue is I'm only pulling about 5600-5800 rpm until I start to get low on gas. After I hit reserve it slowly starts to open up and the last 10-15 mins of fuel it' feels like it should be. It dogs about until those last 10 minutes then it really takes off. Ski is stock. Newer fuel pet****. Running on reserve or normal doesn't position doesn't change anything. Plugs looked lean when I did a chop and turned lows out a turn with no change. Not sure it's carb jetting as it's set to factory