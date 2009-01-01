Long story short I bought a ski with no spark ended up doing a stator but while I had motor out. I rebuilt it. Has a Yamaha 701 in it.
before taking everything apart start stop switch worked perfect. Will I had ebox apart now I cant get it to crank from green button. If I jump solinoid she will run.
tested green switch red/brown wires continuity and it worked. Just not getting signal to starter solenoid.
switched out solenoid with new one no luck.
just wondering if I have a wire in ebox mixed up or if theres any other test I can do. Start/stop worked fine up until this point.
possibly an ebox wire diagram will help everything is working but green button wiring