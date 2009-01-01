Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Old 580 spi will not rev, idles fine #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 2,050 Old 580 spi will not rev, idles fine My buddy asked me to assist with two seadoos. Supposedly one had a new top end and other top and bottom. Both 580s and both extremely clean. I dont know which had what. The spi starts and idles but will not rev at all with throttle. Not bog, not die, just no more rpms and a bunch more oil out the exhaust. I checked the carb and it was spotless tho screws were way out. So I guess the rotary valve or the stator is oriented incorrectly. Anyone seen this? Ill check the rv next, was hot as hell out there once I realized what it was doing. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2008 Location Boise Age 47 Posts 2,658 Re: Old 580 spi will not rev, idles fine what has been done to it? There are stock settings for the screws. Has the carb been rebuilt (not just taken apart) and has the pop off been tested?

Why did they get new motors?

Kinda need to know more history to get started Last edited by jerrspud; Yesterday at 07:46 PM . Jerr

PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Join Date Aug 2015
Location Birmingham
Posts 2,050

Re: Old 580 spi will not rev, idles fine

I went three the carb and set it back to stock. I am beyond sure it not carb related. The owner can't speak English well enough to communicate exactly what he did or the condition it was in when he started, I'm going at it as if I just bought them no info. The work looks good though, like he is a skill mech just not educated on skis.



The engine would not move more air, it was weird and I have never had to deal with a rotary valve issue before. My $ is there right now. If this was a 4t I’d be convinced it was cam timing or bad intake valve. I did hold my hand over the carb while idle if and I kinda felt some resonance but could be placebo. Now I think about it I felt some poofs while getting it started and just thought it was engine spinning backwards from compression, but now I’m pretty sure it was kicking compression out the rv Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

