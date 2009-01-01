 Old 580 spi will not rev, idles fine
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Yesterday, 07:31 PM #1
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    2,050

    Old 580 spi will not rev, idles fine

    My buddy asked me to assist with two seadoos. Supposedly one had a new top end and other top and bottom. Both 580s and both extremely clean. I dont know which had what. The spi starts and idles but will not rev at all with throttle. Not bog, not die, just no more rpms and a bunch more oil out the exhaust. I checked the carb and it was spotless tho screws were way out. So I guess the rotary valve or the stator is oriented incorrectly. Anyone seen this? Ill check the rv next, was hot as hell out there once I realized what it was doing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 07:45 PM #2
    jerrspud
    jerrspud is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home jerrspud's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    Boise
    Age
    47
    Posts
    2,658

    Re: Old 580 spi will not rev, idles fine

    what has been done to it? There are stock settings for the screws. Has the carb been rebuilt (not just taken apart) and has the pop off been tested?
    Why did they get new motors?
    Kinda need to know more history to get started
    Last edited by jerrspud; Yesterday at 07:46 PM.
    Jerr
    SeaDoo FAQs
    Kawi FAQs

    92 Kawasaki 550SX 89 550PP, 44MM SBN carb, Westcoast exhaust, Mariner head, OceanPro rideplate
    90 Sea-Doo SP Quadra-Fin rideplate, Solas 14x19 prop, Tuned Pipe, 147 RV, Mariner intake manifold , 44MM SBN Carb, K&N performance arrestor, 91 XP hood
    96 Sea-Doo SPX X4 Hull- R&D rideplate, NuJet prop, RAM cup holder, Commercial Tiny Tach
    88 JS550     pile of parts, but it's all there

    Quote Originally Posted by JetDreams
    your finger is the trigger to success...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 08:07 PM #3
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    2,050

    Re: Old 580 spi will not rev, idles fine

    I went three the carb and set it back to stock. I am beyond sure it not carb related. The owner can’t speak English well enough to communicate exactly what he did or the condition it was in when he started, I’m going at it as if I just bought them no info. The work looks good though, like he is a skill mech just not educated on skis.

    The engine would not move more air, it was weird and I have never had to deal with a rotary valve issue before. My $ is there right now. If this was a 4t I’d be convinced it was cam timing or bad intake valve. I did hold my hand over the carb while idle if and I kinda felt some resonance but could be placebo. Now I think about it I felt some poofs while getting it started and just thought it was engine spinning backwards from compression, but now I’m pretty sure it was kicking compression out the rv
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 