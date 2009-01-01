|
Sea Doo Spark - Portable Radio Add On
Bought an OEM BRP portable radio for $700.00 it is 4 days out of warranty and Sea Doo says too bad so sad. The unit lights up "blue" when charging, but won't ever complete a charge cycle and turn "white". The unit won't turn on, and was only used for a couple months last summer. Stored inside on my desk for winter and now it's useless. Wondering if anybody has done a battery swap on this item? Youtube does not have any videos of this, and I'm sure a new battery is what it needs. It is a Lithium Ion and I feel like a kickstart of the current battery may bring it back to life as well.....
Any help is appreciated.
