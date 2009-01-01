Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Sea Doo Spark - Portable Radio Add On #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Wisconsin Posts 10 Sea Doo Spark - Portable Radio Add On Bought an OEM BRP portable radio for $700.00 it is 4 days out of warranty and Sea Doo says too bad so sad. The unit lights up "blue" when charging, but won't ever complete a charge cycle and turn "white". The unit won't turn on, and was only used for a couple months last summer. Stored inside on my desk for winter and now it's useless. Wondering if anybody has done a battery swap on this item? Youtube does not have any videos of this, and I'm sure a new battery is what it needs. It is a Lithium Ion and I feel like a kickstart of the current battery may bring it back to life as well.....



Any help is appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules