Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440/550 Jetski CNC Subplate & Steering assembly #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,073 440/550 Jetski CNC Subplate & Steering assembly New, never installed. Does have a slight blem circled in the pic. Comes as seen, assembled and ready to install. Fits all JS440 and 550 handle poles. Pretty sure the steering plate is -1" from oem.



$200 shipped



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules