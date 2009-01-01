Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dual Walbros on a 550? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2008 Location Las Vegas Age 42 Posts 354 Dual Walbros on a 550? I bought a nice 550 engine about 10 years ago. Almost everything is brand new. Cases, flywheel, PJS T3 cylinder, etc. It came with a pair of Walbro WR19s on it. Anyone know anything about these? I tried the search feature for a while and couldn't find anything more than a mention of them.



I've finally decided to install this thing next month. Any suggestions before I just throw it in the hull and see what happens? Thoughts on jetting and screw settings? I haven't taken them apart yet. I've got a Coffman's pipe for it and I'll be running them at 4,000' in Montana. Do I need to port match to the intake manifold? There's an empty hole above the low screw with an, "H" next to it. I've seen this in other pics online. Is this supposed to be empty? Finally, which fuel fitting is inlet and return? Thanks!!



IMG_3269.JPG IMG_3274.JPG IMG_3275.JPG IMG_3276.JPG IMG_3273.JPG Brappp!

1989 300sx 1985 JS550(3)

