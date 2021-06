Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What do you think of your 440? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2008 Location Las Vegas Age 42 Posts 354 What do you think of your 440? I've got a 440 engine and hull. Was thinking of rebuilding the engine and putting the whole thing together....BUT I've only ridden a 440 once. It had a ton of mods and was a fun ski. I would only be doing a pipe, carb, milled stock head and a mild prop. Is this thing gonna be a turd? I've got two piston port 550s with bolt ons. They're fun from a nostalgia stand point but they're not exactly wild. I weigh about 170lbs.



How do you like your 440? What would you do? Brappp!

1989 300sx 1985 JS550(3)

1988 X2 1997 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules