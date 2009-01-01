Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Supercharger rebuild or not? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2007 Location Helotes, TX Age 47 Posts 16 Supercharger rebuild or not? So I've been reading several post about time frame that a supercharger should be rebuilt and I am well over that time frame. I have two Seadoo's that I have owned from brand new. 2007 RXP 215 and 2007 Wake 215. Both of the ski's have 246 hours on them and never had a problem with them running hard and fast. I've kept them well maintained. I'm actually looking at selling the wake and buying a new model soon. Obviously the superchargers are due to be rebuilt. Should I spend the money and rebuild the supercharger before I try selling or just put it up for sell and the buyer can decide to rebuild?



Is it very difficult to rebuild them or just replace them with new? They run so good right now that I'm afraid they won't perform as good if I rebuild them since I haven't had any issues with them so far!



What should I do?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules