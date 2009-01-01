Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Will idle well all day, but only runs ~30 seconds at 30+ mph #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Los Angeles Posts 1 Will idle well all day, but only runs ~30 seconds at 30+ mph I have a 2005 R12-x. I've had it since 50 hours. Now 215. Every year it gets new oil and plugs, even though I have yet to put 50 hours on it in a single season.



Last fall a co-owner of our houseboat group borrowed it for his late August week. He reported trouble "from day one." He only put three hours on the clock all week, so I don't think he was lying, but when I asked for symptoms, I couldn't get a straight story.



I went to retrieve it from Lake Powell in early September and sent my son a test run. He motored out past the wakeless zone, gave it a quick run, and returned to say it ran just fine. He got it up to speed, but didn't spend over a minute at WOT. Maybe not even 30 seconds.



I didn't know what to make of the borrower's story.



I dropped it in the water yesterday after a fresh oil change and fresh gas, and puttered around the dock for at least thirty minutes, while it idled just fine. I got it out into the open water, and gave it full throttle and it seemed normal, for about 30 seconds. Then it died. Then it wouldn't start. After 2-3 minutes it started again and I limped back home, but it was idling rough--and would sometimes need throttle gas to keep it from dying, but "more gas" would only keep it from dying, it wouldn't produce and RPM or speed. By the time I got it up on the trailer and ran it a second or two to blast out the water, the throttle response seemed normal again (which, is to say, it would rev as it has always done while on land and not under load).



New plugs will be installed tonight.



I can move the wastegate arm; so I am comfortable saying it is not locked up. The engine is not smoking. I didn't know how to read codes, but I will be ready to read codes if there's a "next time."



Besides the spark plugs--either old, or fouled, neither of which strikes me as a perfect diagnosis--what else might it be? It's not taking on any water. I won't swear to it, but it doesn't seem that I have leaking exhaust manifold. There is no water in the oil.



I found this thread that, hopefully, relates to your issue.

http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=461770



