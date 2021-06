Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: OEM Seadoo Alignment tool for old models #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2006 Location Colorado Age 39 Posts 6 OEM Seadoo Alignment tool for old models Does anyone have an OEM seadoo alignment tool for sale including the extention rod for Hx and later model Xp's. I know SBT sells a tool but I'm interested in purchasing an OEM tool. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,961 Re: OEM Seadoo Alignment tool for old models I don't think that Sea Doo makes this tool anymore. But SBT does have them manufactured and sells them. I found this one on eBay:



https://www.ebay.com/itm/15405337016...kAAOSwq7JT4QVB



The shipping is pricey because the alignment rod is so dang heavy!!!



I have a complete SBT engine alignment tool set. But it isn't for sale.



