 Beach Cart - Mass
  Today, 03:32 PM
    algonquin
    algonquin is offline
    PWCToday Regular algonquin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Mass
    Posts
    143

    Beach Cart - Mass

    I made this beach cart about 10 years ago and just sold my last ski, so this needs to go as well. Have moved WB1's on it no problem and stand ups.

    It's made of steel, so wouldn't be great in salt, but hasn't rusted much from fresh water.

    It's all pinned together so can be folded up pretty compact, or comes apart completely. Weighs about 40 lbs.

    Looking for $250 but will accept offers. Located in Worcester, MA
