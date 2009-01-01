Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Beach Cart - Mass #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2006 Location Mass Posts 143 Beach Cart - Mass I made this beach cart about 10 years ago and just sold my last ski, so this needs to go as well. Have moved WB1's on it no problem and stand ups.



It's made of steel, so wouldn't be great in salt, but hasn't rusted much from fresh water.



It's all pinned together so can be folded up pretty compact, or comes apart completely. Weighs about 40 lbs.



Looking for $250 but will accept offers. Located in Worcester, MA

