PWCToday Newbie
Desperately need WaveBlaster Fuel Tank or suitable replacement
An old friend gave me his old Waveblaster which is incredible condition...well, except for the fuel tank. He said it practically disintegrated for no apparent reason.
Are there any replacement tanks out there you guys are using? I know finding an original likely won't happen, but was wondering what a decent replacement (with limit modification) is?
