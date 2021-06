Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: js300 common coil replacement #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2008 Location mpls mn Posts 36 js300 common coil replacement im having a spark issue and wanted to replace the ign coil , some places on here i read the js300 coil is a coil cdi combo ? i wanted to try and replace it with a standard coil but i dont want to mess up the stator or regulator. i have a kfx 400 4 wheeler coil that looks like it would fit in the ebox. is it safe to try it? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules