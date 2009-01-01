|
1200 non PV motor - seized then unseizes - is it lean?
Hey guys,
For the uber experts out there, my 1998 XL1200 (same motor as a GP1200) 65U, has only 30 PSI in front cylinder and 105 in the middle and 100 in the rear. Does anyone know why my #1 piston is so low based on these photos? The engine will seize then after I wait a while will turn over again.
I was told to always rebuild carbs when putting in a new top end to avoid any fuel related issues (and to pressure test as well)
I would love to hear what you guys think based on the pictures:IMG_3838.JPGIMG_3837.JPG
