How hot does a waterbox get?
Last summer I blew an exhaust coupler from overheating.
I *might* still have a waterflow problem but it's hard to tell with no hard temperature info in the manual.
Running on the water hose in the driveway it runs frosty cool with a strong flow out the "pisser" but to me it looks weak running in the lake. Engine seems to stay cool but the exhaust pipe & waterbox get sizzling hot.
Anyone know actually how hot the surface temp of a waterbox should get in use?
Re: How hot does a waterbox get?
I've used a temp gun on a few. I will see around 100* depending on the model.
