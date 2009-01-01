Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: How hot does a waterbox get? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 60 Posts 84 How hot does a waterbox get? Last summer I blew an exhaust coupler from overheating.

I *might* still have a waterflow problem but it's hard to tell with no hard temperature info in the manual.

Running on the water hose in the driveway it runs frosty cool with a strong flow out the "pisser" but to me it looks weak running in the lake. Engine seems to stay cool but the exhaust pipe & waterbox get sizzling hot.



Anyone know actually how hot the surface temp of a waterbox should get in use? 96 & 97 1100Zxi #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,541 Re: How hot does a waterbox get? I've used a temp gun on a few. I will see around 100* depending on the model. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

