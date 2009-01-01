Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Leave gas cap cracked? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2015 Location Hatboro Age 38 Posts 59 Leave gas cap cracked? At least once a season, I've gone to ride and noticed the gas cap crack in the same manner. Basically the threaded part pops off the larger part, I'm assuming due to pressure from expansion in the tank.



I've seen what my plastic gas cans do from temp change, and picturing that sort of pressure on my jetski gas tank and lines makes me uneasy.



Any harm from leaving the gas cap "vented" during storage so the pressure never builds in either direction? I've done that during winter when not in use but once I gas up for the season, does leaving the cap cracked add to the risk of moisture in the tank when it gets humid out or is that a non-issue? Also making the tank full as possible (because I understand the air is what expands/contracts) still leaves a decent amount of air in there.



I'll add the ski is stored covered but outside in PA and for example right now the temps can go from 55 to 90 between low and high on certain days.

