|
|
-
Frequent Poster
2X 01 STX 1100 DI issues
So I have 2 of these 1100 stx di skis and both have issues... one of them will start right up and run very rough and wont really rev up and brand new plugs and they are black like its running rich after 60 seconds of running, if I just let it idle it will die I have to play with the throttle to keep it running , stator tested good and cps tested good and clean so not sure where to go from here.
The second one has no spark and stator also tested good?
-
2X 01 STX 1100 DI issues
First one probably has a bad fuel pump or fuel filter (there are 2
one attached to the fuel filter and one in line).
Also, if you start running the water before you start it, youre going to fill the motor up with water. If that happened, you have to take the plugs out and turn it over forcing the water out of the cylinders.
Just a guess, but the second one might have a bad ground
.make sure the grounding is good from the battery to the motor
if thats good, then the computer is probably bad
not sure if anyone rebuilds them anymore, but they can be found on eBay. That said
its really important to make sure the raw water system is not clogged and flowing well
the pisser on the starboard side should be pissing like a race horse
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
Last edited by ckroeger; Today at 08:26 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules