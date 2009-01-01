 2X 01 STX 1100 DI issues
    So I have 2 of these 1100 stx di skis and both have issues... one of them will start right up and run very rough and wont really rev up and brand new plugs and they are black like its running rich after 60 seconds of running, if I just let it idle it will die I have to play with the throttle to keep it running , stator tested good and cps tested good and clean so not sure where to go from here.

    The second one has no spark and stator also tested good?
    First one probably has a bad fuel pump or fuel filter (there are 2one attached to the fuel filter and one in line).
    Also, if you start running the water before you start it, youre going to fill the motor up with water. If that happened, you have to take the plugs out and turn it over forcing the water out of the cylinders.
    Just a guess, but the second one might have a bad ground.make sure the grounding is good from the battery to the motorif thats good, then the computer is probably badnot sure if anyone rebuilds them anymore, but they can be found on eBay. That saidits really important to make sure the raw water system is not clogged and flowing wellthe pisser on the starboard side should be pissing like a race horse


