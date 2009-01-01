Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2X 01 STX 1100 DI issues #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2008 Location joliet Ilinois Posts 259 2X 01 STX 1100 DI issues So I have 2 of these 1100 stx di skis and both have issues... one of them will start right up and run very rough and wont really rev up and brand new plugs and they are black like its running rich after 60 seconds of running, if I just let it idle it will die I have to play with the throttle to keep it running , stator tested good and cps tested good and clean so not sure where to go from here.



The second one has no spark and stator also tested good? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2014 Location cincinnati Age 57 Posts 8 2X 01 STX 1100 DI issues First one probably has a bad fuel pump or fuel filter (there are 2 one attached to the fuel filter and one in line).

Also, if you start running the water before you start it, youre going to fill the motor up with water. If that happened, you have to take the plugs out and turn it over forcing the water out of the cylinders.

Just a guess, but the second one might have a bad ground .make sure the grounding is good from the battery to the motor if thats good, then the computer is probably bad not sure if anyone rebuilds them anymore, but they can be found on eBay. That said its really important to make sure the raw water system is not clogged and flowing well the pisser on the starboard side should be pissing like a race horse





